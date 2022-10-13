Attualità Post-it Vannucci

Il Post-It di Marco Vannucci: Il discorso del Presidente.

Il nuovo Presidente del Senato, Ignazio La Russa, nel discorso d’insediamento ha ricordato le alte figure dello Stato democratico italiano, da Pertini a Napolitano.

Domani citerà pure Togliatti e la Grappa Bocchino.

Marco Vannucci

marcovannucci

Secolo Trentino