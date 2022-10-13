Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: PIAZZE

10 ore ago
Grande attesa per la manifestazione di oggi per la pace in Ucraina.

Ci sarà anche Letta. Ovviamente un semplice caso di omonimia con il segretario del PD che ha sempre votato a favore dell’invio di armi.

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino