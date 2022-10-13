Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: SUPEREROI

7 ore ago
Secondo Alan Moore, affermato autore e fumettista, Batman ed altri Supereroi porterebbero verso il fascismo.

Adesso sono ansioso di conoscere il suo giudizio su Topolino.

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino