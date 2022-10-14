Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: CURIOSITA’

10 ore ago
1 minuti di lettura
Il leader dei 5 stelle, Conte: “nostra opposizione sarà dura e senza sconti”.

Quindi sono curioso di vedere quanto tempo gli servirà per decidere di appoggiare, almeno dall’esterno, la nuova maggioranza di governo.

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino