Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: DIFETTI?

14 ore ago
1 minuti di lettura
Alle elezioni presidenziali in Austria, il Bert Partei (Partito della Birra) ha ottenuto l’8% dei voti. C’è ancora speranza.

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino