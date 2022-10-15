Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: NEGOZIATI

10 ore ago
1 minuti di lettura
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Macron dichiara che le sanzioni alla Russia stanno funzionando.

E chi mai sono io per fargli sapere che ha detto una cazzata?

Ardengo Manzella

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Riguardo l'autore

Guarda tutti gli articoli

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino