La frustata di Ardengo: IGNORANZA (MIA)

IGNORANZA (MIA)

7 ore ago
IGNORANZA (MIA)

Fedez e Salmo fanno pace con una nuova canzone insieme.

E dire che io non sapevo nemmeno che cantassero.

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

