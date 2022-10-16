Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: TACERE

Letta: “L’Italia non merita lo sfregio dell’elezione di Fontana a presidente della Camera.”

E infatti è stato eletto.

Stare zitti ogni tanto no, eh?

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino