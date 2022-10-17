Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: UTILITA’

La Germania ha deciso di bruciare 800 milioni di mascherine inutilizzate. Un buon modo per scaldarsi.

E la crisi energetica… muta!

Ardengo Manzella

