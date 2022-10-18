Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: BANDIERE

6 ore ago
1 minuti di lettura
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Secondo la Caritas, la povertà in Italia non è mai stata ai livelli attuali.

A me non interessa perché ho messo la bandiera dell’Ucraina vicino al mio nome.

Ardengo Manzella

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Riguardo l'autore

Guarda tutti gli articoli

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino