Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: FALLIMENTI

8 ore ago
1 minuti di lettura
Calenda: “La politica degli ultimi trent’anni ha fallito”

E adesso chi glielo dice che di quella politica fa parte pure lui?

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

Secolo Trentino