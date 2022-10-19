Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: SOSTEGNI

10 ore ago
1 minuti di lettura
Elon Musk ha dichiarato che non sosterrà ulteriormente l’Ucraina perché costa troppo.

A breve qualcuno lo accuserà di essere putiniano.

Ardengo Manzella

