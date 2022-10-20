Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: LIBERTA’ DI IMPRESA

Sei persone in carcere e due ai domiciliari, tra i quali il garante dei detenuti di Napoli.

Solo perché introducevano in carcere droga e cellulari.

Non c’è più la libertà di impresa di una volta.

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

