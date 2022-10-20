Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: SINDACATI

10 ore ago
1 minuti di lettura
E’ nato il sindacato degli influencer.

C’era il rischio che la mancanza di tutela potesse farli scomparire.

Ma non siamo così fortunati.

Ardengo Manzella

Ardengo Manzella

