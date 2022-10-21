Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: CONCERTI

L’anno prossimo, estate 2023, suoneranno sia a San Siro sia all’Olimpico di Roma i Maneskin ed i Pinguini Tattici Nucleari (giuro, si chiamano davvero così).

E niente, ormai allo stadio fanno entrare proprio tutti.

Ardengo Manzella

