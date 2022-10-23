Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: GALLETTE

1 ora ago
1 minuti di lettura
Sequestrati alcuni lotti di gallette di riso per contaminazione da batteri che ne renderebbero pericoloso il consumo.

Confesso di sentirmi in colpa per averle usate sempre e soltanto come sottobicchieri.

Ardengo Manzella

