Pensieri in Libertà

La frustata di Ardengo: SCONCERTO

3 ore ago
Alla notizia dell’incarico a Giorgia Meloni – che peraltro ha già presentato anche la lista dei ministri – Letta ha replicato “fermi tutti, deve esserci un errore, tocca al PD governare!”

Ardengo Manzella

