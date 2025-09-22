Maria Callas: Beyond Eros and Thanatos

It is by no means obvious that fame is preferable to anonymity; a little of it, yes, but too much seems inadvisable.

Do not expect to find here technical judgments that belong to sophisticated connoisseurs, devotees, or at least enthusiasts of opera—which we have never been—but rather the sense of absolute overwhelm that an endless nightmare can convey. For us laymen, uninitiated—indeed, not yet born into the genre—she, the “divine,” was the one who sang “ahead,” as if her voice exceeded the speed of sound.

There is also this: anyone who happened to study Greek long ago, as we did—more obliged than enthusiastic—cannot think of the Hellenic world in terms of current events, crises, defaults, or anything else. As soon as one of those names is heard, one is thrust back to the Iliad and the Odyssey.

In the early 2000s My Big Fat Greek Wedding revived the glories of that ancient and proud lineage, to which we owe our very mindset—who can deny it? But afterward, we heard only ominous news and forgot the Aegean.

Of course, we visited Greece several times. It was the 1980s, and the experience was disorienting: decay on one side, hostility on the other toward blameless Italian tourists, passed on by those who still remembered our so-called invasion.

Maria Callas was born in New York in 1923 to a family from the Peloponnese, the second daughter after a sister and a little boy who had died very young—whom, according to all the biographers, the newborn was meant to replace. Thus, already at birth, Anna Maria Cecilia Sofia Kalogeropoulou left her mother Evangelia bitterly disappointed. For this and perhaps other frustrations, Mrs. Callas left her husband Georgios, a pharmacist—who had already shortened the family name to ease pronunciation in their new land—and returned to her homeland with the two daughters.

The future diva, born Greek, pirouetted from American citizenship to Italian through marriage, only to reclaim her original nationality later.

Her passion for singing has been traced to different causes—even an accident and a dream—but the most widely accepted version is the popular one, though not fully explained. In any case, we find the girl at the Athens Conservatory, noticed for her vocal gifts and manner. We record her hide-and-seek with the German occupier while she gained local notoriety, her return to the United States, the ensuing competition to claim credit for discovering her, a fraud with an impresario/lover, and much more. The name of fellow singer Nicola Rossi Lemeni is a fixed point in this whirlwind. And so, we spare ourselves from the pains of the biographers—already too many.

At university, when we were students, there were many Greeks claiming to flee the colonels’ regime, and it was said, with reason, that they were talented at languages. Maria was no exception, aided by her travels and international adventures. She is credited with fluency in at least six languages.

Standing 1.72 meters tall (by her own statement on television), she unfortunately was one of those people for whom height brings heaviness and near obesity.

Her husband—the only one she ever had, for about ten years—the Veronese industrialist and opera lover Giovanni Battista “Titta” Meneghini, recounted various anecdotes in his writings and interviews. In one, he seemed to support the thesis that she had ingested a tapeworm—crudely, a solitary worm—then believed useful for losing weight. But reality must have been more prosaic, let’s say chemical. Recent reports inform us that the 37 kilos she lost left her flabby, even while still young, and regaining firmness was as laborious as losing the weight. Moreover, she was vexed by the thickness of her ankles.

It is precisely on Titta that we rely to outline Maria’s figure—not because we consider him an oracle, but to move, in part, away from the infernal circle of testimonies linked to the opera world, films, and glossy magazines. We realize that a husband abandoned, and in front of the whole world no less, must have harbored resentments; yet we retain the impression that in this particular case there remained more bitterness than desire for revenge.

Giovanni Battista was born in 1896, so he was already rather mature and a “confirmed bachelor,” as they used to say, when he met her. It is well established that his conservative Venetian family opposed the marriage, which took place almost clandestinely in 1949. In particular, his brother bore deep hostility toward his sister-in-law. One day, when the poor girl, still overweight, stumbled in his presence, he remarked in dialect: “She’s such a good-for-nothing she can’t even walk properly.”

What is certain is that the young and self-conscious Callas in Italy, after her first enthusiastic successes, appeared committed to making her husband her manager.

Here too, gossip abounds: some say he exploited her, others that he protected her, others again that she preferred to have a family figure to interpose between herself and the press. Perhaps the truth is that she needed a reassuring presence in a country that was not hers.

What remains undeniable is the fracture that later separated them, a wound exposed to the world: Maria left Titta for Aristotle Onassis, the Greek shipping magnate, abandoning not only her marriage but also the image of a woman dedicated to her art alone.

From there, the legend of Maria Callas took on a dual track: on one hand, the absolute artist, capable of embodying tragic heroines like Norma and Violetta; on the other, the woman consumed by passion, prey to eros and thanatos—the forces of love and death.

Onassis eventually chose Jacqueline Kennedy over her, and Maria found herself doubly abandoned. The pain corroded her, amplified by the media that turned her into a spectacle. The decline of her voice and her health became part of the public chronicle.

Maria Callas died in Paris in 1977, at only 53 years old, in solitude, yet immortal in memory.

Her life remains the emblem of an existence devoured by contradictions: discipline and fragility, glory and despair, eros and thanatos.

ITALIAN VERSION: https://secolo-trentino.com/2022/06/07/maria-callas-oltre-eros-e-tanatos/