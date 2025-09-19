The Lost Ritual of the After-Work Cocktail

There was a time when coming home after a long day of work was not just a gesture of fatigue, but a small ritual of elegance. In the 1950s — both in the United States, as cinema shows, and in English-speaking circles as well as among Italy’s bourgeois habits — preparing a cocktail at home was a way to seal the end of office hours and the beginning of private life. A Negroni poured with calm, a Spritz before it became a mass aperitif, or even a Martini shaken with the precision of an orchestra conductor: they were more than a drink, they were a declaration of style.

Today, in a world where the watchword is efficiency and even moments of relaxation are scheduled with precision, that ritual seems to belong to another era. We have replaced the cocktail with the rush of a bar Spritz, or the distraction of a beer in front of a screen, in the anxiety of watching a game whose outcome is uncertain. But what has been lost is not the alcohol itself: it is the slow gesture, the art of taking time.

The evening cocktail was never about quantity, but about atmosphere. In its transparent glass, with ice glistening inside, there was a promise: that refinement still has a place in everyday life. American culture, with its after-work Martinis, understood this well; and in Italy too, during the boom years, the fashion of cocktails carried with it an idea of modernity that today feels romantically retro.

Perhaps the time has come to rediscover it. Not as a trend, nor as a gourmet affectation, but to give the working day a true epilogue: a moment when fatigue turns into pleasure, when the act of mixing gin, vermouth and bitters becomes an act of resistance against frenzy.