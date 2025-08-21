When Smartphone Cameras Become a Social Problem

The cameras built into cell phones are no longer just a convenience — they are increasingly turning into a social problem. In recent years, more and more cases of violence, bullying and dangerous behavior have been filmed and then shared online, often with tragic consequences.

From fights recorded inside classrooms to humiliations circulated on social networks, all the way to young people who imitate stunt performers and end up seriously injured, the examples are numerous. Sometimes, these stories end in tragedy, showing how the simple act of recording can trigger irreversible damage.

Possible solutions have already been suggested. Some point to the ban on mobile phones in schools, a rule that has been formally adopted in many countries but is often poorly enforced. Others stress the importance of education, so that children and teenagers become aware of the risks tied to recording and sharing. Still others call for manufacturers to take responsibility, integrating into their devices features capable of discouraging or limiting misuse.

Technology itself is not the problem. The real issue lies in the way it is used. A smartphone camera can capture memories and share experiences, but it can also become an instrument of humiliation and danger.

That is why responsibility must be shared among institutions, companies, schools and, above all, families. Without rules and education, the risk is that the next tragedy may be just around the corner.