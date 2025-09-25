The Red Baron: the Ace of Aces Who Shaped the Dawn of Military Aviation

On April 21, 1918, in Cappy, France, Manfred von Richthofen, better known as “The Red Baron,” the legendary German flying ace of the First World War, lost his life during a military mission.

Manfred Albrecht von Richthofen was born in Breslau (then the capital of Prussia) on May 2, 1892, the eldest son of Baron Rittmeister Albrecht Philip Karl Julius von Richthofen and the noblewoman Kunigunde von Schickfus und Neurdoff.

Raised with a strict and precise military education, Manfred von Richthofen was first trained at the Wahlstatt cadet school, later continuing at the Royal Prussian Military Academy in Groß-Lichterfelde, from which he graduated in 1911.

Appointed second lieutenant in the army, with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie and the consequent outbreak of the First World War, he was assigned to the Western Front, where he fought in several battles, including Verdun against the French army. For the valor he demonstrated in combat, he received the Iron Cross in 1914, one of the highest Prussian military decorations of the time.

Despite his constant engagement at the front, von Richthofen soon found trench warfare too monotonous and passive for his adventurous spirit and ambition. In 1915, he joined the Luftstreitkräfte, the German air force, quickly becoming a key member of the unit.

It was during this period that von Richthofen earned the nickname “The Red Baron.” He was not only a gifted pilot but also famous for flying aircraft painted entirely in red.

Between 1915 and 1918, he shot down more than eighty enemy aircraft, becoming the “ace of aces” of the Prussian air force, celebrated at home and both feared and respected by his enemies. Thanks to his victories, the Red Baron was awarded the Pour le Mérite, the highest Prussian military honor, and was given command of the Jasta 11 fighter squadron, considered the most valiant in the entire German air force.

Throughout his career, Manfred von Richthofen was admired not only for his skills as a pilot but also for his human qualities. He is remembered as a loyal man, ready to give his life to protect his comrades and defend the values he believed in.

On April 21, 1918, while attempting to rescue a fellow squadron pilot under attack, the Red Baron was himself shot down in the skies over Cappy, France. Reports from the time indicate that he crossed into enemy lines to defend his comrade, who was being threatened by three British aircraft.

His body was honored with a state funeral and buried with full military honors in the German Military Cemetery of Fricourt, later moved in 1976 to the cemetery of Wiesbaden.

In popular culture, the Red Baron is remembered as one of the most iconic figures of the First World War. Over the years, numerous tributes have kept alive the memory of Manfred von Richthofen, showing how beloved he was by his people.

Among these are the films The Blue Max (1966) and The Red Baron (1971 and 2008), the Iron Maiden song Death or Glory, Giorgio Gaber’s Snoopy vs. the Red Baron (originally by Gernhard and Holler), as well as countless comic strips by Charles M. Schulz. In the celebrated Peanuts comics, Snoopy often imagines himself as a First World War aviator fighting against the Red Baron.

These tributes demonstrate how his skill and significance have remained in the collective imagination up to the present day. Despite fighting under a different flag, the Red Baron’s valor was recognized even beyond Germany’s borders.

Carlo Alberto Ribaudo

The original article in Italian can be found at this link: “Il Barone Rosso, asso tra gli assi dei pionieri dell’aviazione militare”